Boy, 4, befriends dementia patient, 91
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy, 4, befriends Nottingham dementia patient, 91

A four-year-old boy and a 91-year-old man with dementia have struck up an unlikely friendship.

Natalie Holmes first took her son Daniel to Acorn House care home, in Nottingham - where Stuart Gulliver, 91, lives - when he was 18 months old.

She wanted him to get used to elderly people.

  • 24 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'I've lost my man to dementia'