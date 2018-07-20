Biker filmed himself riding at 189mph

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Biker jailed after filming himself riding at 189mph
A motorcyclist who filmed himself doing wheelies and riding at 189mph (304km/ph) has been jailed for 21 months.
Adam Campion, 26, pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court.
When police raided his home in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, they found hundreds of videos and images of motorcycles being ridden dangerously, including one video that showed Campion driving one-handed and filming his speed with his mobile phone.
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-44898534/biker-jailed-after-filming-himself-riding-at-189mphRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window