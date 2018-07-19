Woman fought postnatal depression with Zumba
A woman who was left housebound after suffering from postnatal depression says she battled the condition with the help of Zumba.

Charmaine Daley was receiving professional help and was on anti-depressants but says the exercise class was her therapy and helped her to get part of herself back again.

The 40-year-old, from Nottingham, is now a full-time Zumba instructor.

