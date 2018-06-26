Hundreds take on handstand record
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hundreds take on handstand record in Nottingham

Hundreds of people took on a world record for the highest number of handstands performed simultaneously.

The attempt, in Nottingham, was attended by more than 300 people - but it wasn't enough to topple the record of 399 people, set in Belgium in 2006.

  • 26 Jun 2018