Hundreds take on handstand record in Nottingham
Hundreds of people took on a world record for the highest number of handstands performed simultaneously.
The attempt, in Nottingham, was attended by more than 300 people - but it wasn't enough to topple the record of 399 people, set in Belgium in 2006.
26 Jun 2018
