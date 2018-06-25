Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare World War One munitions factory footage found in shed
Rare footage of workers at an ammunition factory in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, during World War One has been restored after being found in a garden shed.
The film was discovered by a BBC documentary team, fronted by Kate Adie, four years ago in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.
The footage was taken a year or two before eight tonnes of explosives ignited at the factory, killing 134 people. It was the war's deadliest explosion on British soil.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-44602259/rare-world-war-one-munitions-factory-footage-found-in-shedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window