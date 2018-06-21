Prince William opens new rehab centre
The Duke of Cambridge has officially opened the new Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre at Stanford Hall in Nottinghamshire.

Prime Minister Theresa May was also in attendance at the unveiling of the £300m pound treatment centre for military personnel.

Prince William, patron of the charity raising money for the centre, attended on his 36th birthday.

