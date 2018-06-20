Wheelchair tennis woman 'defying odds'

Video
Nottingham wheelchair tennis woman 'defying disease odds'
A woman who was left in a wheelchair after falling down some stairs on the way to her 30th birthday party says tennis has given her a new lease of life.
Sarah Bard, from Nottingham - who was born with hereditary motor sensory neuropathy - battled with depression, anxiety and severe weight gain following her accident.
But the 38-year-old says she is "defying the textbooks" as she has regained muscle and recently entered her first national wheelchair tennis tournament.
-
20 Jun 2018