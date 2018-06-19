Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup 2018: Drinks fly as England fans celebrate win in Nottingham
England fans in Nottingham captured the mood of the nation after Harry Kane's late winner against Tunisia with an explosion of joy.
Footage showed supporters in Sneinton Market erupting with celebrations, drinks flying - and one man looking to reunite a phone with its owner.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-44531988/world-cup-2018-drinks-fly-as-england-fans-celebrate-win-in-nottinghamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window