Students taught to spot cancer signs

Beauty therapy students at Nottingham College are being taught how to spot the signs of skin cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, 86% of melanoma cases are preventable, but despite this there are more than 2,400 deaths from melanoma every year.

Representatives from Skcin (The Karen Clifford Melanoma & Skin Cancer Charity) are visiting schools and colleges across the UK to raise awareness of the early signs and symptoms of skin cancer and to promote the early detection of melanoma.

Students were taught the "ABCDE rule" - a common screening tool used to compare the characteristics of normal moles against melanoma.