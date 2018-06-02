Media player
Former Nottingham plumber's gin wins world award
A former plumber who built his own copper distillery in Nottingham has won the "Oscars of the spirits world".
Wayne Asher runs the city's only gin distillery from Sneinton market - the last one was in Ruddington in 1860.
Mr Asher won double gold at the 2018 San Francisco world spirits competition.
-
02 Jun 2018
