Student pleads guilty over racist chants
A law student has pleaded guilty to harassment over racist chanting caught on camera at Nottingham Trent University.

Joe Tivnan, 19, from The Parklands in Erdington, Birmingham, has admitted racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

  • 24 May 2018