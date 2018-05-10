Media player
Man filmed waving machete around Eastwood street
A man believes he could have been killed when his neighbour swung a giant machete at him.
The neighbour was filmed weilding the weapon in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, on Friday.
When police attended they took the weapon from him, but the force said its officers "couldn't find any sign of a disturbance". The victim, Neil Brownlow, said it is "absolutely ridiculous".
10 May 2018
