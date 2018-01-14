My £50,000 shopping addiction

Media player
Sutton-in-Ashfield woman Sharon Bull tells of £50,000 shopping addiction
Sharon Bull accumulated £50,000 of debt from her addiction to shopping.
Grief and depression following the death of her father Kevin helped trigger the addiction.
She took antidepressants and drank heavily and, at one stage, considered suicide.
The 56-year-old, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, is now a life coach and an inspirational speaker.
Inside Out East Midlands is on BBC One on Monday at 19:30 and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
14 Jan 2018
