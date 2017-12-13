How to cut down on plastic this Christmas
Video

Arnold sisters share Christmas tips on reducing plastic

Two sisters share their tips on how to use less plastic this Christmas in an effort to protect the planet.

Amy and Ella Meek, 14 and 12 respectively, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, have set up the Kids Against Plastic campaign which aims to highlight the negative effects of plastic on the environment.

