Arnold sisters share Christmas tips on reducing plastic
Two sisters share their tips on how to use less plastic this Christmas in an effort to protect the planet.
Amy and Ella Meek, 14 and 12 respectively, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, have set up the Kids Against Plastic campaign which aims to highlight the negative effects of plastic on the environment.
13 Dec 2017
