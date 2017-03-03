'World's largest mobile crane auction' held
An auction dubbed the "world's largest public auction of mobile cranes" has been held.

A total of 130 cranes were auctioned in Newark, Nottinghamshire, on Friday following the collapse of Hewden Stuart Ltd.

All of them sold for an estimated total of £32m.

