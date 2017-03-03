Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'World's largest mobile crane auction' held in Newark
An auction dubbed the "world's largest public auction of mobile cranes" has been held.
A total of 130 cranes were auctioned in Newark, Nottinghamshire, on Friday following the collapse of Hewden Stuart Ltd.
All of them sold for an estimated total of £32m.
-
03 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-39152820/world-s-largest-mobile-crane-auction-held-in-newarkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window