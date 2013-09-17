Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre has one of the busiest accident and emergency centres in England
Video

Queen's Medical Centre: Inside the emergency department

A consultant at Queen's Medical Centre's accident and emergency department in Nottingham says the facility is facing mounting pressure.

It is the busiest A&E centre in England, but recently missed out on a share of government winter aid to help hospitals cope with the coming months.

Health Correspondent Rob Sissons spent a day at the hospital.

