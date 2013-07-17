Video

Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale has unveiled a plaque in honour of her late television star father at his former school in Nottinghamshire.

The Total Recall star was joined by her mother Judy Loe and film director husband Len Wiseman.

Other unexpected guests who attended the unveiling were actor Michael Sheen and comedian David Walliams.

Richard Beckinsale, famous for his role as Lennie Godber in Porridge died aged 31 in 1979, after a heart attack.