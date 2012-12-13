Media player
Oompa Loompa Albert Wilkinson stars in Mansfield panto
A 74-year-old dwarf who appeared as an Oompa Loompa in the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory film has joined the pantomime in Mansfield.
Albert Wilkinson has been an actor and performer for 60 years.
Now he is starring in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.
13 Dec 2012
