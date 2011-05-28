Media player
Nottingham crash test professor 'should be dead'
A Nottingham professor has said his bike helmet saved his life when he suffered the "ultimate ironic injury".
Donal McNally, 45, simulates accidents and looks at how the human skeleton reacts to stress. He was hit from behind by a car near Bradmore in Nottinghamshire while cycling home in 2010.
The University of Nottingham academic suffered three neck fractures, a lower back fracture and three cracked ribs.
Professor McNally said he was "phenomenally lucky" and added that his GP kept telling him: "You should be dead".
28 May 2011
