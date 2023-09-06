A man was captured on CCTV leading his estranged wife to his home, where he then stabbed her to death.

Marta Chmielecka, 31, was walking back from a night out in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 15 October 2021 when she encountered Pawel Chmielecki near his flat on Wood Street.

Police said she ended up on the floor after an apparent struggle and released video that showed her looking unsteady as he helped her to his home, where she was stabbed 32 times.

Officers went to Chmielecki's flat four days later and found him badly injured with self-inflicted knife wounds to the neck, lying next to her body.

Chmielecki, 40, admitted murder and was jailed for at least 18 years and four months by Northampton Crown Court.