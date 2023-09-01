A musician and composer who spent a year recording sounds on his daily walk by a river hopes it will inspire others to "pay attention to what we hear".

Nick Penny, 68, recorded wildlife along the River Nene near his home in Oundle, Northamptonshire. Birdsong has inspired his own compositions for decades.

He believes tuning into sound can also help people see more wildlife.

"We watch screens all the time. It's great to feel the real air and listen to the real sounds," Mr Penny said.