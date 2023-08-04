The arrests of two men found guilty of murder following a baby shower celebration in a pub were captured on police bodycam.

Adam Fanelli, 39, was fatally stabbed, while Patrick Howard, 27, was paralysed from a stab wound and dragged along a road underneath a car before dying in Houghton Regis on 13 November.

Footage shows the detention of Anthony Bennison, 25, who was convicted of two counts of murder and Nicholas Papworth, 33, who was was cleared over Mr Fanelli's death, but found guilty of murdering Mr Howard.

Bennison was sentenced to 38 years in prison and Papworth was handed a minimum 34-year term at Luton Crown Court.