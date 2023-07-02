About 800 workers at a crisp factory faced uncertainty about their jobs after a major fire gutted the site.

The blaze at Golden Wonder in Corby in September 1988 was believed to have been started by a faulty hot oil pipe.

It caused £50m pounds of damage and took six months for the factory to get back to full production.

One worker said: "It's devastating. It's been my livelihood for the last for the last 24 years. Golden Wonder's been good to a lot of people in Corby."