A man threw drugs and a phone from his window during a police raid in an attempt to hide evidence has been jailed.

Northamptonshire Police said crack cocaine and cannabis were found at the home of "prolific dealer" Askor Ali, 31, in Northampton on 1 April.

Police community support officers outside the Lawrence Court property were able to catch evidence as it was thrown from a window.

Ali admitted four offences at Northampton Crown Court and was jailed for three years and four months.