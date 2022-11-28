A smouldering bin lorry was forced to shed its load on to a road after rubbish caught alight.

Video showed flames and smoke pouring out of a West Northamptonshire Council vehicle on Green Lane, Towcester, in March.

It was suspected wrongly-discarded batteries were the cause of the blaze.

Households in the council area have been urged to dispose of them properly after there were 10 other bin lorry fires in just a year.

The advice is to never put batteries into a wheeled bin and to use the council's separate battery recycling collection, or take them to a supermarket or recycling centre.

Lisa Bryan, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Many people do not realise the importance of the correct disposal of batteries, so this simple advice can make a real difference in preventing waste fires."

