Parts of the centre of Northampton have been cordoned off after reports of a possible unexploded World War Two bomb.

Northamptonshire Police said a number of road closures had been put in place including Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area and residents told to stay inside.

BBC Look East's Jon Ironmonger reports from the scene, next to the police cordon.