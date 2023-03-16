Arsenal fan Edie received a heart-warming video message from football legend Ian Wright.

Cared for by Arthur Rank Hospice Charity in Cambridge, Edie Huddlestone, 85, wept with joy after receiving his video message.

Nurses providing end-of-life care for Edie managed to get the former Arsenal and England player’s attention when they realised she was a big fan.

Edie, who is from Cambridge, said: “I am so thrilled to have met Ian at last."

Jenny Oakes, ward manager at the hospice, said: “Our lovely patient Edie had been asking numerous times if the staff could arrange for Ian Wright to visit her.

"They made it their mission to try to contact him. We are so touched by his support and Edie’s emotional reaction says it all."

