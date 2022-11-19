A former supermarket worker has explained what inspired her to write a song that has been viewed more than 10 million times on social media.

Mae Stephens, 19, from Kettering in Northamptonshire said she penned If We Ever Broke Up, about a former relationship, in just three hours.

It was released on Friday after a snippet of it posted on New Year's Day went viral on TikTok.

She said: "It's a song I wrote in Amsterdam in three hours at the end of a session. I'm used to doing heartbreak ballads so to do something like this was a new page for me."