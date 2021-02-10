A police force has warned of an "explosion" in the number of suspected online child abuse cases being investigated.

Northamptonshire Police said its specialist unit was taking on an average of one new case per day and had arrested 150 people in the past 12 months.

It allowed BBC reporter Jon Ironmonger to follow detectives to the home of one suspect, which was searched after his arrest.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said: "Certainly since lockdown, we've seen an explosion of referrals that are coming through."