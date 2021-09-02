'I want to show disabled people can be fashionable'

A disabled fashion blogger said she was determined to raise the profile of people in wheelchairs on social media.

Sophie Bradbury-Cox, aka Fashion Bellee, posts about clothing, being a mum, living with spinal muscular atrophy and campaigning for fashion to be more inclusive.

The 34-year-old from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has built up an Instagram following of about 23,000 people.

She said: "I just felt there was a space on social media for someone to show that disabled people can be fashionable and that we don't have to hide away."