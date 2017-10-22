A mother-of-two who relies on a food bank to feed her family said she feels guilty asking for help.

Agnieszka McRobbie from Corby in Northamptonshire is waiting to start a new job and said: "Sometimes I feel like I've done something wrong but when you see the prices now in the shops, they are so crazy."

BBC Look East's Jon Ironmonger met users and volunteers at a food bank in the town, which has seen a sharp rise in demand.

The Trussell Trust charity said it handed out nearly 1.3 million food parcels across the UK from April to September, twice as many as during the same time period before the pandemic.