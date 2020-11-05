A water chute ride created in the 1920s has claimed gold at the 2022 Theme Park Awards.

The attraction at Wicksteed Park in Kettering was created by the park's founder Charles Wicksteed in 1926.

Megan Wright, from the park, said: "We are both delighted and proud that the water chute has been voted the Best Historic Ride in the UK.

"It is a truly unique ride and, even after all this time, is still one of the most popular attractions at the park."

In 2016, the ride was given Grade II-listed status by Historic England.