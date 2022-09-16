Accessible queue for the Queen 'worth the pain'

An army veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and a spinal injury has given his assessment of what it is like for disabled people to see the Queen lying in state.

Nick Wilson, from Towcester in Northamptonshire, said there were plenty of staff on hand to help but warned the long wait would be difficult for many.

He said: "But for all the pain and for all the anxieties and the fears that I had before I came here, I can tell you now I am so glad that I did."

The government website has details on how to join the queue.

