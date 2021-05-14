A police force said it had seen a big increase in the number of videos of dangerous driving sent in by members of the public.

Northamptonshire Police received 758 clips in the first six months of 2022, compared to 405 in the same period the year before, after continued appeals for footage as part of Operation Snap.

They include a lorry pulling on to the M1 with its rear door wide open and a pallet falling out on to a slip road and has led to 482 notice of intended prosecution letters being sent to drivers.

Matthew O’Connell, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "Over the past three years it has proved an invaluable tool and with the continued support of the public, we hope it encourages all road users to use our road network legally and responsibly, to help improve road safety across the county."