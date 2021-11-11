How to help wildlife in your garden this summer

A wildlife expert has given some advice on how to offer animals a helping hand during hot and dry spells.

Birds, insects and other creatures welcome places to cool down, drink and feed during the summer months.

The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire said anyone can help, whether they have a big garden or just a window sill.

Katie King from the charity said: "If you've got window boxes, you can put some pollinator-friendly plants in those, so there's definitely something that everybody can do."