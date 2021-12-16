A cricketer who hit a ball so hard during a match it ended up in a neighbouring garden has been reunited with it.

Chris Lynn smashed the ball out of Northamptonshire Cricket Club's ground during a T20 game.

It narrowly avoided smashing a window at the home of Nick Summers, whose social media post about it went viral, and was invited to the meet the man himself with his daughter Ruby.

He said: "It came right from over the boundary then bounced up to the house. Loads and loads of people contacted me, some offering cash for the ball."