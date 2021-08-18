One of Europe's biggest skateboard and BMX parks has celebrated its 20th anniversary two years after warning it was at risk of closure due to the pandemic.

Adrenaline Alley, in Corby, Northamptonshire was founded by Mandy Young as a legacy to her son John who was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a child and died in 2010.

Charlotte Worthington thanked the centre after winning an Olympic BMX freestyle gold medal in Tokyo last year.

She said: "People travel from across the world to come here. It's created huge opportunities for me and I come here 90% of my time in the week."