A family has been reunited with their dogs, nearly three months after they were stolen during a burglary.

Melissa Stock started a social media campaign to find the dachshund puppies, which were taken from their home in Irchester, Northamptonshire, in February.

Nancy was found in Northampton four days after going missing, Rosa was spotted wandering the streets of Birmingham a month later, while Bonnie was finally found dumped in an allotment in the city.

Mrs Stock said: "My little boy's got autism and obviously can't understand as much as we can why someone could have done this to us. We finally feel like we can rest and breathe. It's amazing, honestly."

Northamptonshire Police said its investigation into the theft was ongoing.