The man behind one of the UK's biggest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and posters said he hoped people would enjoy "sharing his madness".

The exhibition May the Toys Be With You at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery features collectibles, displays, and art work from the original trilogy of films.

The centre reopened in July after a £6.7m, four-year, refurbishment and said it expected the exhibition to be one of its most popular attractions.

Exhibition curator Matt Fox said: "They do say that collecting is a sickness and sharing is the only cure and that's what I'm doing."