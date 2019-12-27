A dance school has been celebrating reaching the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

Born To Perform, an inclusive dance group from Northampton, was put through to the live semi-finals of the ITV show after David Walliams hit his golden buzzer on Saturday.

Clemmie Milnes, co-director of the school, said: "This is going to bring opportunities for the rest of Born To Perform but also the whole community of disability over Northamptonshire, the nation, the world. That's all we've ever wanted to do."