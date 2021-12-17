A teenage motorcycle racer says she is pleased to see more girls and women getting into the sport.

Chloe Jones, 18, is gearing up for her British Superbike Championship season at Silverstone, which takes place this Easter weekend.

The OMG Racing Yamaha rider, from Daventry in Northamptonshire, started racing at the age of 11. She hopes to one day line up on the grid in the MotoGP.

She said: "For the last couple of years, I've been one of the only females in the sport, but in my class last year I think there were about four or five, which is nice to see."