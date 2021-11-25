A cyclist's helmet-cam captured the moment a car overtook a group of riders on a narrow lane without stopping, causing one of them to fall into a ditch.

The incident happened near Ashby St Ledgers, Northamptonshire, in December 2020.

A man pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court to driving without due care and attention, received five points on his licence and was fined £1,000.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "His driving fell below the standard of a competent and careful driver, which could have very easily ended in tragic consequences.

"Drivers should always try to give cyclists and other vulnerable road users at least 1.5m of space and pass slowly."