James Bond's shoemaker confident about the future

The management at one of England's five remaining family-owned and run shoemakers said they were facing stiff competition and an ageing workforce, but were confident about the future.

Crockett and Jones in Northampton has survived for more than 140 years, despite the rise in the casual shoe market.

It recently dressed James Bond in the latest 007 film and has just started selling products online.

William Jones is the fifth generation of his family to work there and has been keen to learn from his father, while trying to push the business forward.

He said: "I'm very proud to be part of the next generation of English shoemakers. When there's four generations before you, that's something unique."

