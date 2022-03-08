The sound of a "peace bell" can be heard ringing out across the Northamptonshire countryside as a team of church bell ringers show their support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

A single bell at St Andrew's Church in Yardley Hastings is rung 30 times each night, one for each year of Ukraine's independence since the break-up of the USSR.

"I felt there are many things that ought to be done... and bell ringers have the ability to ring bells," said tower captain Tony Finke.