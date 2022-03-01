A group of Ukrainian lorry lorries have become stuck at a service station in the UK because their fuel cards no longer work.

The 13 men have been at Rothwell Truck Stop in Northamptonshire since Monday, which has allowed them to use showers and other facilities for free, while local people have brought food and water.

The Salvation Army and Peterborough company DanZen Logistics has been working on finding a way to refuel their vehicles to help them return home.

Relaying the words of Kyiv lorry driver Victor, volunteer and interpreter Alla Irodenko said: "They're worried sick and if they need to, they will fight in Ukraine, they will join the military groups and they will go and stand for their country."

Video journalist: Stuart Bailey