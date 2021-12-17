A tractor pulling enthusiast and Mercedes apprentice has urged women and girls to get involved in motorsport and engineering.

Ellie Pacey, 21, features in BBC Three's competitive tractor racing show The Fast and the Farmer-ish - a hobby she took up because of her long-term love of engines.

Her day job involves working as an F1 technician for Mercedes AMG HPP in Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

She said: "The industry is crying out for new people to get involved, and I feel like it's the correct time to actually embrace this opportunity and prove that women deserve a place in these roles as much as what men do."