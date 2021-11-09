A woman who beat cancer as a teenager and was inspired to become a nurse has spoken of her experiences on World Cancer Day.

Chloe Hunt, 27, from Desborough in Northamptonshire, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 15 but managed to beat it with care and support.

She said: "There's always hope. You can get through cancer and achieve amazing things and it can shape you. It led me to go on to train as a paediatric nurse."

To help others, she wrote a book telling her cancer story from start to finish.