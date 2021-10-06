A couple have built a rescue centre in their back garden after discovering there was nowhere locally to take a sick hedgehog they found.

Dominic and Rachel Matthews set up Deanshanger Hedgehog Rescue in Northamptonshire last August and have nursed about 50 back to health.

Mrs Matthews said: "Most of the hedgehogs that come to us are really dehydrated, so it is hugely important that there's places like ourselves that can help them because they can get better and they can be released."

The centre, near Milton Keynes, can currently look after 20 animals, but they are looking to expand with a new shed and incubators to care for those most in need.