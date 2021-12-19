'Eat well and you'll have the energy to enjoy 2022'

A dietitian has offered her top tips on meals and snacking to "underpin" a healthy lifestyle going into the new year.

Sian Porter, a nutrition expert from Northamptonshire, said eating more fruit and vegetables was the number one thing people could do to improve their diets.

Planning carefully when shopping, swapping sweet snacks for savoury ones and moving more are also among her other pieces of advice.

She said: "Having a healthy diet is going to underpin everything and if you're eating well and looking after yourself, then you'll have the energy to enjoy 2022."

