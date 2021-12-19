The owner of a kennels whose business dried up during lockdown has found new success thanks to TikTok.

Michelle Wilson started Teddy's Doggy Day Care Club in Northampton as people began to return to work, having seen nearly all of her boarding appointments cancelled in the previous months.

She decided to post videos of her canine clients performing to music on TikTok, some of which have been viewed more than 20 million times, and now has a waiting list for people wanting to book their pets in to be looked after.

"We hope to make people smile," she said.